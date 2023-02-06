iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Cut by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $92.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

