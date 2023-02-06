9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $309,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,581,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ IBTD opened at $24.69 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

