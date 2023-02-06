9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $62.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

