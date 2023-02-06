Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.60.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

