Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Reduced by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

