FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Increased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,008,000 after buying an additional 200,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,631,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

