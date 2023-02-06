Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,697 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,773 shares of company stock worth $34,505,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

