AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $63.44 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

