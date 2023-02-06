9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

S&P Global stock opened at $372.91 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.