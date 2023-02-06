CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $176.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average of $182.04. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $256.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

