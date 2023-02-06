9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK opened at $283.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,839 shares of company stock worth $19,086,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

