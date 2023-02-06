Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 179 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $269.85 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.67.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

