Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $124,937,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

