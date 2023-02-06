9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after buying an additional 917,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

