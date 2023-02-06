Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

