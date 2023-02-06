9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.