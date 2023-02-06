Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,195 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of SNY opened at $46.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.