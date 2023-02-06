Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $295,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.38.

Gartner Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner stock opened at $341.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,792,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.