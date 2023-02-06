9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

