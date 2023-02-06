9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $116.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

