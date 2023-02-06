iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IGSB stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

