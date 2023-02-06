9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $106.27.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
