Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,041. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $472.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

