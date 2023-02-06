Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $111.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

