Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $48,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $298,465,000 after buying an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXPI opened at $190.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

