9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,136,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

