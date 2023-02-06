Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,479 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 197.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Raymond James cut their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.76 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

