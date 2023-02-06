9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 24,855.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $679.62 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.47 and its 200 day moving average is $540.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

