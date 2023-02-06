9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,706 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,706 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 254.5% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,493,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,509,000 after purchasing an additional 757,567 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,854,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 157,851 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $62.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $70.79.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

