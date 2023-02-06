9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

NYSE AMT opened at $222.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.32 and a 200-day moving average of $228.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

