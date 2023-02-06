9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 248,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 74.4% in the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 234,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 122,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,352,000 after purchasing an additional 291,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BIP opened at $34.91 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,053.71%.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.