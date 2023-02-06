9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $327.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.36. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $402.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

