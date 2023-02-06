Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.87.
Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %
AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
