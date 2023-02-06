9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0 %

NOC opened at $440.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $367.00 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.