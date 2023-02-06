9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after buying an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 62.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,563,000 after buying an additional 673,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 496,322 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

TTD stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,655.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

