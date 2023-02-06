9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

