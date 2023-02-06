Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.87.

AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

