9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after buying an additional 1,126,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.