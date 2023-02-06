Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

