Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIW. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ACIW opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

