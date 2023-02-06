JUNO (JUNO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $511,003.18

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00006375 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $98.67 million and $511,003.18 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 67,683,694 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

