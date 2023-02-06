Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,769 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $60.74 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

