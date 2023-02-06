CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.58-$0.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

CONMED Trading Down 4.3 %

CONMED stock opened at $102.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CONMED by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

