Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 412 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

KHC stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

