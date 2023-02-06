Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $86.09 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

