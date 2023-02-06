Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SJR opened at $29.62 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

