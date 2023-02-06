Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $99.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

