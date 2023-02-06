Fei USD Price Hits $1.00 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $423.15 million and approximately $986,293.20 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00224449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00161961 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99421083 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $968,187.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

