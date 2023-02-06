The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.7 %

ENSG opened at $92.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $99.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

