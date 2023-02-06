Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $21.37 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sun Country Airlines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 723,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.