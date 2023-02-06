Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $21.37 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
